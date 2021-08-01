GLASGOW movie fans turned out in their hundreds to watch the filming of The Flash movie in the city centre.

The streets surrounding St Vincent Street were packed with film fanatics yesterday who wanted to get a glimpse of Batman in action. 

Both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton will play a younger and older Batman and his alter ego Bruce Wayne in the film. 

But the scenes being shot in Glasgow have so far featured a stunt double. 

The DC Comics blockbuster will also star Ezra Miller as The Flash.

The film is scheduled for release next November.

Last month, we reported on Indiana Jones 5 being filmed in Glasgow. 

PICTURES BY COLIN MEARNS 

