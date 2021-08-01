GLASGOW movie fans turned out in their hundreds to watch the filming of The Flash movie in the city centre.
The streets surrounding St Vincent Street were packed with film fanatics yesterday who wanted to get a glimpse of Batman in action.
Both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton will play a younger and older Batman and his alter ego Bruce Wayne in the film.
But the scenes being shot in Glasgow have so far featured a stunt double.
The DC Comics blockbuster will also star Ezra Miller as The Flash.
The film is scheduled for release next November.
Last month, we reported on Indiana Jones 5 being filmed in Glasgow.
PICTURES BY COLIN MEARNS
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.