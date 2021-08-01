GLASGOW City Council chiefs turned off a webcam overlooking George Square while filming Batman for the upcoming The Flash movie took place.

The Scottish Sun reports that producers are thought to have asked the council for the live stream to be cut in the city centre spot.

Images showing daily activity in George Square have not been online for several days.

The camera usually updates every 20 seconds to allow people to see what is happening and check the weather.

A source said: “There’s been ongoing filming in George Square and the council’s webcam which looks onto the set has been turned off.

“Some productions are quite shy about these things for fairly obvious commercial reasons.

“They want to control the images that are going out to minimise spoilers for cinemagoers.

“They asked if it could go off for a while, while the filming was going on. It’s my understanding that the camera will come back on once they’re done filming.”

A statement on the council’s official website said: “The George Square webcam has some scheduled downtime between Friday, July 23 and Monday, August 2. It will be available again after this date.”

Filming involving a Batman stunt man has taken place in Glasgow's St Vincent Street and George Square this week.

Both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton will play a younger and older Batman and his alter ego Bruce Wayne in the film.

The DC Comics blockbuster will also star Ezra Miller as The Flash.

The film is scheduled for release next November.

