Katsu, Glasgow

This super-cool new restaurant and curry shop brings the flavours of Far East Asia to Glasgow City Centre.

KATSU on West Nile Street offers an upbeat atmosphere with a Japanese 'Izikaya' style of service so don’t expect any fine-dining frills or white tablecloths as this easy-going eatery! The laid back concept fuses high quality Japanese street food at lunch and dinner while enjoying a beer and a chat with friends over some deliciously salted fried food. No need to book in advance and they offer the full menu to grab and go too! IG: @katsuglasgow

Hasta Events, British and Irish Lions Tour

How does this sound for an event - Champagne, Scottish rugby stars and a three course dinner designed by Chez Roux? Yes please! Hasta events are hosting a very lavish lunch event this weekend to watch the British and Irish Lions in their 2nd test against South Africa. A pre-match Q & A with some of the biggest names in rugby including Scottish Rugby star Kelly Brown will share their experiences of the British and Irish Lions. Great to see bigger events coming back! IG: @hastaworld

New Road Hotel, Whitechapel, London

I found a trendy (but reasonable) hotel - suitable for a party weekend with your friends - for anyone seeking to escape the covid limitations north of the border and journey to London for a night out past midnight! New Road Hotel is a stylish 79 bedroom boutique hotel in East London. Housed in a former textile factory in Whitechapel, this unique hotel is inspired by the New York metropolis. The hotel features a signature restaurant by acclaimed chef Marco Pierre White, a fitness studio as well as several social zones - enjoy live music, play pool in the games zone or relax in the library. A hidden gem that you now know about! IG: @newroadhote1

Phil MacHugh is Managing Director at SKAPA and one of Scotland's most influential communicators.

Follow: IG @iamphilmachugh