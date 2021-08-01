Posh people on horses performing pas de basques to Coldplay, pubescent girls winning medals for riding skateboards through a concrete bowl missing only the graffiti, taekwondo competitors dressed as if they’re on bomb disposal duty – the Olympics have certainly changed since the Greeks invented them at Olympia and a French aristocrat reinvented them after a hiatus of more than a millennium.

Several sports have disappeared from the games since the modern ones, created by Baron Pierre de Coubertin, opened in Athens in 1896.

These include tug-of-war, croquet, cricket, squash and polo. Wrestling, one of the cornerstones of both the ancient and modern Olympics, was to be dropped from Tokyo but, fortunately, the International Olympic Committee, not normally blessed by it, saw sense, reversed the decision and maintained the tradition.

Under-16s were previously banned from the games but, in the spirit of “getting down with the kids”, street skateboarding was introduced and 13-year-old Momiji Nishiya took the gold. The silver medallist from Brazil was also 13 and bronze medallist Funa Nakayama was almost a crusty at 16.

Don’t be surprised if videogaming is introduced at Paris in 2024.

The first written record about the Olympics was in 776 BC (although it’s believed they were held for centuries before) and the first official winner was a cook called Coroebus in the only event – not a pancake race – but a 192-metre dash called the stade (from which stadium is derived).

The games were held in August and September during a religious festival worshipping the god Zeus.

It was, of course, only men who competed – women were not allowed until 1900 under the modern Olympics, and only in limited events.

The ancient games were revolutionised when, in the 15th Olympiad in 720 BC, Orsippus won the stade running naked, having discarded the traditional loin cloth.

Gymnasium comes from the Greek word gymnós – naked – but don’t try it in your local one.

You might have thought that, like the Nike Vaporfly shoes banned today because they give runners an unfair advantage, officials would have disqualified Orsippus but, no, it became de rigueur, competitors even slathering themselves in olive oil to show their “Greekness”.

Pass on paganism

AFTER Greece was conquered by the Romans, the Emperor Theodosius abolished the Olympics in 392 AD in an attempt to rid his empire of paganism, or perhaps through pure thrawnness, in favour of the widespread adoption of Christianity – never mind they had killed the man who started it all.

It took more than 1,500 years before the French aristocrat de Coubertin, a man with an unfeasibly long and waxed moustache, revived the games in 1896. He’s the one responsible for the five-ringed symbol, the Olympic charter, the athletes’ oath, and the opening and closing ceremonies.

He was a bit of a fuddy-duddy, hung up on sportsmanship. As he put it: “The important thing in life is not the triumph but the fight; the essential thing is not to have won, but to have fought well.”

What a loser.

The first winner in the modern games was James Connolly (not the one from Edinburgh shot after the Easter Rising, but an American) in the triple jump. Great Britain won a piffling seven medals, two of them gold – tennis and weightlifting – the Greeks bagged 47, including 10 golds.

The ancient Greeks didn’t worry about the losers de Coubertin was so precious about – there was none of this malarkey about silver and bronze medals, just winning the gold one.

Not that they’re solid gold now – they haven’t been since the 1904 games. They’re the austerity ones now, mainly silver finished with gold.

Another US winner in the first modern Olympics was the Princeton student Robert Garrett.

He excelled at track and field, particularly the shot put, and when a professor suggested he’d be good at the discus, Bob decided why not? The problem was that he didn’t know what a discus was. The university’s classics department consulted some old Grecian tomes and came up with drawings.

Weighty problem

WELL, there was a second problem. They didn’t know what the discus was made of and how heavy it was. Garrett, who was from a wealthy family, had one made. However, when he turned up at Athens and the Greeks saw his discus they all laughed. It was more than twice as heavy than theirs. So Garrett grabbed an official one, weighed it up, and threw for gold, tucking a second shot put gold into his tracksuit later.

Naivety did not die with the first Olympiad. The legendary Czech runner Emil Zatopek decided to enter the marathon having won the 5,000 and 10,000 metres in 1952.

He was a friendly guy, given to chatting to fellow athletes, which annoyed the officials who refused to tell him the rules of the race. Sure, he knew the distance, but that was about it.

Zatopek decided to pick up the rules by following the other runners. Brit Jim Peters, who had taken up the race after having been humiliated by the Czech over 10,000 metres, was leading, so Zatopek moved up to him and asked, “Jim, is this pace too fast?”, to which Peters replied, with heavy irony: “No, it isn’t fast enough.”

So Zatopek kicked on, won the race, shattered the world record over 26 miles and 365 yards, having passed on food and water because he didn’t realise that the refreshments were for the marathon runners.

The 1936 games belonged to Jesse Owens. Berlin had won the bid to host the games two years before and Hitler, by now Chancellor, wanted to cancel them. But when he realised they were to be televised and it would be great for Nazi propaganda, or so he thought, he changed his mind, although at first insisting that only Aryans could compete, but that was rejected by the Olympic committee.

The US sent a team of 10 African-American athletes and pre-eminent among them was Owens who scooped four golds, in the 100metres, 200m, long jump and 4 X 100m relay.

Hitler disappeared before the 100m medal ceremony but, according to Owens, it wasn’t a snub because he was due to leave anyway.

Perhaps Owens was being too diplomatic? Hitler had earlier shaken the hands of all German athletes but refused to do the same with the rest of the competitors.

It there is now contumely about taking the knee and Black Lives Matter, that’s as nothing to 1968 when Tommie Smith and John Carlos gave the black power salute on the podium after coming first and third in the 200m.

They were then sent home by the US team to a wave of opprobrium. One prominent columnist described them as “black-skinned stormtroopers”.

Morality of merit

THE man who came second, and who was white and supported the protest, was the Australian Peter Norman. He was vilified by his country and barred from competing in future Olympics. It took almost 30 years for him to be redeemed posthumously when he

was awarded an Order of Merit in

2008.

In 1996, the US gymnastics team were dependent on their last athlete to win gold. Kerri Strug was unfit to compete having sprained her ankle on her first vault. Nonetheless she limped towards the runway, vaulted perfectly, landed on her feet and then collapsed with a third-degree lateral sprain and tendon damage.

She had to be carried away by her coach and then onto the medals podium to collect the gold before being hospitalised.

As Baron de Coubertin would have vociferously agreed, not all heroes need to win.

Swimmer Yusra Mardini, representing the Refugee Olympic Team, didn’t even make the final of these Olympics. But she has the most heroic story of all.

Her house in Damascus was destroyed in the Syrian civil war, so she and her sister Sara fled for Greece, via Turkey. They found people smugglers, set out in a dinghy meant for six, but with 20 aboard and when the engine failed, she, her sister and another man, the only ones who could swim, dived in and towed the boat for three hours until they eventually reached Lesbos.

Then she and Sara walked through Europe to Germany and, under the country’s then-open doors policy for refugees, settled in Berlin.

You could accuse the International Olympic Committee of playing politics by allowing the refugee team (and heaven knows they’ve been guilty of it since inception) while most of the participating countries shun refugees, but Yusra carried the team’s flag into the arena in Tokyo.

Perhaps de Coubertin got it right after all?