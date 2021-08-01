GAVIN Hastings has urged the British & Irish Lions to be brave in their selection and in their game plan for Saturday’s third and decisive Test - otherwise, he fears, they will suffer a slow death at the hands of South Africa.

The former Scotland and Lions captain admits to being baffled by the tourists’ persistence in playing a kicking game in their 27-9 defeat in the second Test two days ago.

He is confident that they have the personnel on the bench to attempt a more expansive game, and believes that Finn Russell could have a major role to play in that regard. And he thinks that his former team-mate Gregor Townsend, one of Warren Gatland’s assistant coaches on this tour, needs to sell that kind of time to his colleagues.

“For the Lions to turn this round, they’ll have to change their game plan,” said Hastings, speaking on behalf of Land Rover, an Official Sponsor of the Lions Tour to South Africa. “You don’t see South Africa changing theirs, especially after Saturday’s result.

“The Lions just have to go out and be very, very brave - and almost play like they did in 2013 when it was one Test all [against Australia, when the Lions won the decider 41-16]. It didn’t suit the Lions to play the way they did on Saturday, because we got nothing out of the lineout, nothing out of putting high box kicks up. I just think we’ve got to find a different way.

“Gregor has to somehow get an influence there on the back play. They are capable of playing better rugby that will suit them more.”

Both Gatland and captain Alun Wyn Jones have already talked about the possibility of changes to the starting line-up, and Hastings believes that Welsh back-three players Liam Williams and Josh Adams will come into contention, possibly at the expense of Scots Stuart Hogg and Duhan van der Merwe. But he also thinks that Russell, who has not played since picking up an achilles injury, has to be a contender to start at stand-off.

“I think they’ll make quite a number of changes for next week. Who knows? Maybe they are going to unleash something massively different on Saturday - of the two teams, the Lions are the more capable of doing so.

“Hoggy struggled a wee bit under the high ball - all the catchers were under a lot of pressure - and if Liam Williams and Josh Adams are fit, they might just go with those two.

“I’m not convinced that Owen Farrell added anything when he came on - can Finn Russell make a massive difference if the Lions start with him and have Dan Biggar on the bench? It’s difficult to see how they’re going to win a game by playing much the same tactics next week. They’ve got to go out and try and play some rugby in order to win the series.

“The Lions will know that they played poorly and let themselves down,” he continued. “There will be a huge emphasis on trying to keep the ball infield as opposed to kicking it out. They’ve just got to speed up everything. They’ve got to pick up the pace of play and the intensity - their play just didn’t seem as intense as it had been in the first Test, and the longer the game went on, the South Africans gained in confidence with that. They were worthy victors.

“Gatland has shown he has been brave before. The Lions need to be brave in selection, and I think they’ve got to go and find a game plan that will give them the best chance of victory, and I can’t see how kicking the ball up in the air is going to give them that chance. Otherwise it’s going to be a slow death.”

