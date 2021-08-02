Laura Muir has launched her Tokyo 2020 campaign, with a first Olympic medal set firmly in her sights.

The Scot already counts world and European medals in her haul and holds the current British record in the 1500m.

Her long list of world class results stand her in good stead to make an impact on the biggest stage, having missed out on a podium spot in 2016.

Muir sailed through her heat to make the semi finals, so here's everything you need to know about her racing schedule and the medal chances.

When is Laura Muir's next race?





Laura Muir's 1500m semi final will take place on Wednesday August 4 at 11:12am UK time.

She is not the only Brit running in the semi-finals, with Katie Snowden running 12 minutes earlier in heat one.

Each race is expected to last around four minutes and will see the athletes run just over 3.5 laps of the 400m track.

What are Laura Muir's medal chances?





Muir is no stranger to success on the track, having won a world indoor silver medal in 2018 and a European indoor gold in 2019.

Based on personal best times, Muir enters the competition with the third fastest time at 3:55:22.

She came second her in heat, in a comfortable 4:03:89, suggesting the trained vet has more gears she can continue to step through as the rounds progress.

Speaking after her run, Muir said: "It's really nice to get that first run out of the way and feel comfortable.

"I am more prepared than ever. I have improved so much. I am in the best condition I could be and hopefully any situation I can deal with."

The 1500m certainly can throw situations at athletes, something Muir knows only too well; at the 2014 Commonwealth Games Muir tripped during the race sabotaging her medal chances.