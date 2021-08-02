The traffic light system for foreign travel may have been in place for a while now, however the amber watchlist could be a new addition to the rules.

Regulations on overseas travel have chopped and changed frequently over the past few months, with countries moved between lists and changes to quarantine measures introduced.

Already the three light system has become five, with the addition of the green watchlist and the amber plus list.

Now, five could become six, following speculation that an amber watchlist could be introduced.

Here's everything you need to know about the UK Government's current system, the proposed changes and what they will mean for overseas travel...

What is the amber watchlist?

The amber watchlist does not yet officially exist, however Government officials have confirmed Whitehall are considering its introduction to the system already in place.

Indeed, secretary of state Dominic Raab has refused the rule out such a list, increasing speculation that plans could be underway.

If countries were placed on the amber watchlist, it would mean that they could change from amber to red at very short notice.

This could cause major problems for holidaymakers visiting such countries - currently anyone returning from red destinations must pay £1,750 to quarantine in a hotel for 10 days.

The list would mirror the current green watchlist, which means countries could move to amber without much warning.

Which countries could be added to the amber watchlist?





Spain is among countries that could be added to the amber watchlist, after a rise in cases was reported in the country.

When asked if people should book their holidays to Spain, Raab replied "you'll know next week".

With the Government's travel advice updated every three weeks, the next review is due on August 4 or 5.

What are the current amber travel list rules?





Under the current amber travel list rules, people who are double jabbed no longer need to self-isolate upon return from amber countries.

However, those who have no been fully vaccinated are still required to self-isolate at home for 10 days.

This does not apply to children however, with anyone under the age of 18 not required to isolate upon return from an amber country despite not having been vaccinated.

What is the amber plus list?





The amber plus list currently only includes France and means that people returning from the country are still required to carry out 10 days self isolation, whether they are fully vaccinated or not.

Which countries are currently on which lists?



