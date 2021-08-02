People in Scotland are being warned against scammers posing as "common" parcel delivery status updates and tax rebate texts.

An 'urgent scam alert' has been issued by the Royal Bank of Scotland, whose latest Student Living Index revealed more than three in four students are actively being targeted by criminals.

They say fraudsters are using a common delivery service scam, in which they send a text message advising that an attempt was made to deliver a parcel and there would now be an additional charge.

The fake text then links to a website designed to look like either Royal Mail or DHL, before then asking for additional information which will be used to scam the student.

READ MORE: Nationwide, Santander and Barclays issue urgent scam warning over cash machines

HMRC tax rebate scams are also on the rise, with more than three in five students admitting they have been contacted with emails, texts, and calls claiming they are entitled to a tax rebate.

The report found that students studying in Edinburgh are among the most likely to be targeted by scammers, with Glasgow students being the least likely.

Andy Nicholson, head of Royal Bank Student Accounts, said: “This year’s Royal Bank Student Living Index reveals a large number of students are being targeted by criminals.

"In raising awareness of these types of scams we hope students can avoid becoming a victim.”

The survey took responses from more than 2300 students across the country, asking a range of questions on fraud and scams. The full 2021 Royal Bank Student Living Index will be revealed on Friday.