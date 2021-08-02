Three members of Team GB will contest the women's 800m Olympic final on Tuesday for the first time ever.

The historical race will see Jemma Reekie, Keely Hodgkinson and Alexandra Bell and contest the best in the world for a place on the podium.

In an 8-person race, the Brits take an astonishing three lanes after qualifying through the heats and semis.

Already committed to the history books, the girls will hope to continue their stellar performances for a chance at a medal.

Here's everything you need to know about the final.

What time is the women's 800m Olympic final?





The women's 800m final will take place on Wednesday August 4 at 13:25 UK time.

In the penultimate event of the day, the final will take place just 25 minutes before the women's 200m final.

Who are Jemma Reekie, Keely Hodgkinson and Alex Bell?





Three athletes will represent Team GB in the women's 800m final: Jemma Reekie, Alex Bell and Keely Hodgkinson.

Jemma Reekie from Beith in Scotland has the fastest personal best of the three competitors, having ran 1:56:96 earlier this season.

The 23-year old is the current U23 European champion in both the 800m and the 1500m and is ranked eighth in the world over 800m.

At only 19-years old, Keely Hodgkinson has a PB of 1:57:51 and is the reigning European indoor champion over 800m.

Winning this title made her the youngest ever Briton to win a European indoor gold.

Finally, Alex Bell rounds up the trio, having qualified as a fastest loser.

Her position in the final is well earned after a rocky road to the Olympics, for which she was not initially selected.

She took Laura Muir's place when the Scot decided to dedicate her focus to the 1500m.

Alex Bell