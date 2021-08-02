HIBERNIAN will face either Ireland's Bohemians or PAOK of Greece in the final qualifying round of the Europa Conference League - if they can overcome Rijeka in the previous round.
Jack Ross' side host the Croatians on Thursday evening before making the return trip for the second leg the following week.
Should Hibs come out on top of that tie, they will face the winners of Bohemians v PAOK, and have been drawn to play away from home first.
The first legs of the play-offs will be held on August 19 and the return fixtures have been scheduled for August 26.
Should Hibs make it through that tie, they will be included in the draw for the group stages of the Europa Conference League on August 27.
