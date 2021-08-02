ABERDEEN have learned their potential Europa Conference League play-off opponents - if they can defeat Iceland's Breidablik in the upcoming qualifiers.
The Dons make the trip to Iceland on Thursday before hosting their opponents at Pittodrie the following week and if they can progress, manager Stephen Glass now knows that either Cypriot side AEL Limassol or Azerbaijan's Qarabag await in the final preliminary round.
Aberdeen have been drawn as the away side, should they progress, with the first legs taking place on August 19. The return legs are scheduled for August 26.
Should Glass' side successfully navigate the qualifiers, they will then be included in the group stages of the Europa Conference League, with the draw taking place in Switzerland on August 27.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.