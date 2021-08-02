The Scottish Government has recorded less than 1,000 new Covid-19 cases and one further death in the past 24 hours.

According to the latest Scottish Government figures, 799 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, the number is 235 less than Sunday’s cases.

It is the first time that there has been less than 1,000 new cases since June 18 when 950 new cases were recorded.

On July 26 1,000 cases were recorded, but today is the first day that Scotland has dipped below that number.

One further death has been reported of someone who tested positive for the virus over the past 28 days.

The total death toll according to the measure used by the Scottish Government therefore is 7,943.

Separate figures produced by National Records of Scotland (NRS) which record the number of deaths where Covid was mentioned on a death certificate, put the figure at 10,324 as of July 25.

NRS figures include deaths where “suspected” or “probable” Covid-19 appears on the death certificate.

Of the 13,807 new tests for Covid-19 carried out which reported results in the past 24 hours – 6.5% were positive, 1.1% more than those on Sunday.

A total of 60 people are currently being treated in intensive care with recently confirmed Covid-19, which is two fewer than yesterday, with 407 in hospital overall.

1,436 first doses of the vaccine have been given bringing the total number to 4,012,496 while 3,214,801 people have now received a second dose.

Nicola Sturgeon is this week set to confirm if Scotland will scrap most Covid restrictions on August 9.

The First Minister is due to hold a Scottish Government briefing on Tuesday, August 3, where she will reveal if the country can move “beyond level zero”.

If things progress as planned, it could mean an end to the majority of lockdown rules in Scotland, including social distancing, however the use of face coverings will continue in certain situations for some time.