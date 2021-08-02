The mother of 12-year-old schoolgirl Keane Wallis-Bennett, who was tragically killed after a gym wall collapsed, is set to receive an out of court payment from Edinburgh City Council, it has been reported.

In 2014, Keane was killed at Liberton High School in the capital after a 6ft wall in the gym changing room collapsed.

Her mother, 41-year-old Abbie Wallis, had launched legal action against Edinburgh council after a fatal accident enquiry in 2017 ruled that nobody was to blame for the death.

READ MORE: Keane Wallis-Bennett: Staff never noticed faults, death wall inquiry hears

A source previously told The Sun: “Abbie said before that she never expected anyone to be prosecuted over Keane’s death.

“She’s just wanted someone to take responsibility.”

Now, The Sun has reported that more than three years after the case began at the city’s Court of Session, and more than seven years after Keane’s death, it has been resolved out of court.

The paper confirmed that a Court of Session spokesperson said they had been notified by parties that the case had now settled, and added that it was understood that the size of the settlement paid to the mum would remain private.

READ MORE: ​Family and friends bid an emotional farewell to Keane Wallis-Bennett

In a ten-day probe following the child’s death, it was ruled that the “inherently unstable” barrier was cracked at the base and pupils leaning on it caused its collapse.

Since the incident, the gym hall at Liberton High School has been demolished and replaced.