THE athletics action promises to be electric today.

The race of the day from a Scottish perspective is likely to be the final of the women’s 800m at 1:25pm (UK time), in which Jemma Reekie has an excellent chance of silverware. She will be joined in the final by her GB compatriots, Keely Hodgkinson and Alex Bell.

The heats of the men’s 5000m begin at midday, in which Stirling’s Andy Butchart will be in action.

The women’s 200m final is at 1:50pm, but there will be no Dina Asher-Smith after the reigning world champion withdrew earlier in the week due to injury.

The women's heptathlon begins at 1:35am tomorrow morning with the first event, the 100m hurdles. GB's Katarina Johnson-Thompson is one to watch out for.

The action in the velodrome begins to really heat up, with the heats of the women’s team pursuit from 7:30am while the final is just before 9:30am this morning.

GB are reigning champions and, if they negotiated the heats in the early hours, will be looking for top spot on the podium. Scots Katie Archibald and Neah Evans will be integral members of the squad, as will four-time Olympic champion Laura Kenny, as the Brits attempt to successfully defend their title.

The men’s team sprint begins early today, in which Glasgow’s Jack Carlin will be in action, as will Jason Kenny, who is aiming to become GB’s most successful Olympian. The qualifying rounds begin just before 8am while tomorrow, Carlin will go in the opening rounds of the individual sprint from 7:30am.

GB’s women’s hockey team, which includes Scot Sarah Robertson, are in action in the quarter-finals. The reigning Olympic champions face Spain at 1pm. The semi-finals are from 2am tomorrow.

In sailing, 2012 silver medallist, Luke Patience and his partner, Chris Grube, will attempt to grab a spot on the podium as they go in the medal race of the 470 class just after 6:30am tomorrow.

Scot Deborah Kerr, who is making her Olympic debut in Tokyo, will go in the heats of the kayak single 500m just after 3am.

In gymnastics, the finals begin at 9am, with the men’s parallel bars and horizontal bar, as well as the women’s beam final taking place. After Simone Biles’ withdrawal last week from a number of finals, she will be back in action as she attempts to improve on her bronze mental on the beam from 2016.

Team GB's youngest member, Sky Brown, goes in the skateboarding park event from 1am tomorrow and the women's golf tournament begins at 11:30pm this evening.