Nicola Sturgeon is set to announce the Government's next stage of lockdown easing this afternoon in front of Parliament.

August 9 is currently penned as the final date in the plan for lifting restrictions, which is likely to see Scotland axe most remaining restrictions.

While baseline measures, such as face coverings, will remain in place, social distancing could be abandoned once and for all, and businesses like nightclubs which have been closed since March 2020 may finally be allowed to reopen.

The Scottish Government previously said it hopes to "to move away from prescriptive rules towards an approach based more on personal judgement" on August 9.

Currently Scotland is in level 0, the country's lowest level of Covid restrictions.

Ahead of the briefing this afternoon, here's everything we expect the announcement to say.

Will nightclubs reopen?





Nightclubs were forced to shut in March 2020 and have not been allowed to reopen since.

However, now the end could be in sight with the Scottish Government confirming that nightclubs and concerts could reopen and resume once the gateway condition is met.

The gateway condition is based on clinical advice and relates to vaccine coverage.

We are expected to find out this afternoon if advisors believe Scotland has met the gateway condition and therefore whether clubs and concerts can finally reopen their doors.

This would bring Scotland in line with England, where nightclubs reopened on so-called 'freedom day' on July 19.

However, the first minister has already confirmed that face coverings will remain mandatory in some settings, and it is unclear which settings in particular will require masks.

Of course, if clubbers and concert goers are forced to wear masks it will not quite be the return to normal life Scots are craving.

Will social distancing be scrapped?





The announcement is also expected to confirm that from August 9 social distancing will no longer be required in any setting.

Currently social distancing of one metre is still required indoors in public places.

Will limits on people meeting up be scrapped?

Currently there are still limits on the number of people who are allowed to socialise both indoors and outdoors.

15 people from 15 different households can currently meet outdoors, while 8 form 4 households can meet indoors.

If all significant restrictions are to be scrapped next Monday, this is likely to include the current caps on people meeting.

What measures are likely to remain in place?





Certain baseline measures will remain in place, including the wearing of facemasks.

The Scottish Government website states the following measures are likely to stay in place beyond level 0: