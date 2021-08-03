Deborah Kerr spent lockdown last year in simulation mode, training on a canoeing contraption at her parents’ house in Motherwell while waiting clearance to return to the open air.

It barely came close to replicating the punishing humidity and gusty winds breezing through Tokyo on Tuesday. Yet, as it turns out, it served her well.

The 23-year-old came eighth in the K1 200 metres kayak sprint final and immediately deigned her Olympic debut “surreal”. A world apart from her initial induction at Strathclyde Park’s water sports wonderland with rollercoasters rumbling nearby. “It isn’t,” she underlined. “anywhere close to where I imagined I’d be a couple of years ago.”

The result, however, was a little short of her elevated aspirations following victory in her semi-final with some comfort two hours before. It earned her a middle lane, adjoining the gold and silver medallists from Rio 2016, Lisa Carrington of New Zealand and Poland’s Marta Walczykiewicz.

From the off, the Scot was paddling to catch up and saw Carrington burst forth to earn her third successive title in an Olympic best of 38.120 seconds with Kerr 2.289 behind. "The final wasn't as good,” she admitted. “I wasn't nervous exactly. But the gravity of the event, I really felt it there when I was lining up next to Lisa.”

There will be a further opportunity in the 500m which begins on Wednesday. Not her strongest event, she believes. But infinitely better than paddling indoors. “As long as I can put down a few decent races, I can leave happy,” she proclaimed. “I haven't set myself a target.

"This time last year, I wasn't even expecting to be here, so to have ticked off one goal by reaching one final this week, it's more than what I wanted. I'd just like to do all the other girls who missed out on the 500 spot this year proud and show how strong we can be on such a big stage."