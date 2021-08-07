A Play, A Pie and A Pint: Chic Murray - A Funny Place for a Window

7-28 August. Tickets from £16. MultiStory NCP Car Park, Castle Terrace, Edinburgh, EH1 2EW.

The 2019 sell-out show is returning to Edinburgh for a limited run this summer. Taking place on what is his last day on earth, the play follows the story of Chic Murray – a Scottish comedian whose career saw him go from an engineer’s apprenticeship in Kincaid’s Shipyard in Greenock to the top of the bill at The London Palladium. Not only can you enjoy the show, but also a hot pie and pint or soft drink while you watch.

https://www.traverse.co.uk/whats-on/event/play-pie-pint-chic-murray

Treasure Island

14 August. Tickets from £10. Musselburgh Racecourse, Parade Ground, Linkfield Road, EH21 7RG.

In this adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson’s Treasure Island, we follow the journey of young Jim Hawkins as he stumbles upon a treasure map at the Admiral Benbow Inn. What follows is a mission filled with buccaneers, brouhaha and double-dealings. So head along, dress for the weather and bring something comfortable to sit on.

https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/treasure-island

Govanhill International Festival and Carnival

2-15 August. See website for prices. Various locations (see website for details).

After its postponement in 2020, the Govanhill International Festival is now in its fifth year, with this year’s programme featuring more than 50 events. The activities include talks, music, workshops, exhibitions, theatre and more. The festival celebrates the contributions made by immigrants to the community, embodying the richness and diversity of the arts and culture scene in Govanhill.

https://www.govanhillbaths.com/festival

Kevin Quantum: Eyes Open Eyes Shut

5-28 August. Tickets from £12.50. Gilded Balloon Teviot, Edinburgh, EH8 9AJ.

From the Britain’s Got Talent 2020 semi-finals to being trained by magicians Penn and Teller and an Edinburgh Fringe sell-out, join Kevin Quantum for his latest solo show. Gain a unique insight into deception as the audience are given more control over how to view/observe/enjoy a magic show than has ever been seen before. Enjoy all the tricks that are and ever were packed into a 60-minute show – you’ll never watch magic the same way again after this.

https://tickets.gildedballoon.co.uk/event/14:3745

The Swings

12 August. Entry from £4.50. University of Stirling, FK9 4LA.

A five-metre high giant swing set, 2 swings, 2 aerialists and a sound installation – not your average Thursday afternoon. Head along to the University of Stirling to discover their world of The Swings. Watch as their aerialists swing, climb, play and perform. After that you can have a go yourself.

https://macrobertartscentre.org/event/the-swings

SHEDINBURGH Fringe Festival

3-30 August. See event website for price details. Online event

The global sensation of 2020 is back for another action packed edition of the best Fringe theatre, comedy, music, spoken word. New for this year are an original script series and SHEDx talks from famous faces, renowned writers and experts from the world of culture. This year Shedinburgh will host a four-strand programme of world class entertainment - Main Programme, Newcomers, Originals and SHEDx.

https://shedinburgh.com

Tree Climbing at Boden Boo

8-22 August. Entry from £25. Boden Boo, Erskine, PA8 6AX.

Fancy climbing 20m into the canopy of a beech tree? Or trying out some branch walking and limb lying? Boden Boo in Erskine is giving you the chance to do just that and more. They’ll harness you up and teach you how to ascend their ropes using specialist knots and arborist techniques. With an hour-long session, there’s plenty of time to discover what’s up in the trees.

https://treetoprocks.co.uk

EatFilm

3-31 August. Tickets from £20pp. Sloans, 62 Argyll Arcade, Glasgow, G2 8BG.

Returning every Tuesday throughout August is EatFilm at Sloan’s – socially-distanced style. Enjoy your favourite film on the big screen plus a meal, dessert, drink, and popcorn all served up in their Grand Ballroom. The classics on show this month include Dirty Dancing, The Big Lebowski and E.T.

https://www.sloansglasgow.com/eatfilm

The Royal Society of Edinburgh: Curious

9-27 August. Free. Online event.

Designed to make us think about life, death, our planet and our daily lives, this carefully curated series of events is from The Royal Society of Edinburgh. Following the success of the event in 2020, all events will be hosted online and will cover four topics – our planet, health and wellbeing, innovation and invention, and Covid-19. The highlights of this year's programme include: Britain’s most decorated Olympian of all time, Dame Katherine Grainger, in conversation about the impact of culture and sport on our mental health; a panel event with renowned Scottish artist Victoria Crowe FRSE; and the world premiere of spoken word dance piece Thirteen Fragments.

https://www.rse-curious.com

The Fine Art of Textiles - Summer School

9-13 August. Full course from £250. The Carrick Centre, Main Street, Houston, PA6 7HD.

Suitable for all skill levels, try your hand at creating art this summer. Throughout the five day course the different workshops will explore and combine various techniques of creating your own unique fabrics. Experiment with different methods of layering, tearing and manipulating the fabrics using machine and hand embroidery to find your own vision and self expression.

https://www.deborahcampbell.com/workshops/the-fine-art-of-textiles-peebles-houston

