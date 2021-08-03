The heatwave of the past two weeks is about to make way for torrential rain across Scotland, according to the Met Office.

Thunderstorms will batter areas throughout the country, with low pressure from the Atlantic bringing both heavy rain and high winds.

Penned Storm Fleur unofficially following last week's Storm Evert, the Met Office says it is still too early to put an official name to the forecasted bad weather.

However regardless of when it is named, if forecasts are correct Scotland is in for some wet conditions.

Here's everything you need to know...

When is the rain set to hit Scotland?





While the weather looks set to remain nice throughout Tuesday, Wednesday could be a shock to the system with rain and winds set to prevail.

Although the whole of Scotland is likely to see showers and occasional thunderstorms on Wednesday afternoon, Eastern Scotland could be hit particularly badly.

Towards the end of the week there are yellow warnings for thunderstorms in place for Strathclyde and Dumfries & Galloway from 10:00am to 23:59pm on Friday.

However, the spell of bad weather could actually be decidedly brief, with conditions set to improve towards the middle of the month.

In fact, long forecasts even predict the return of the heatwave for the end of August, with temperatures as high as 27 degrees possible.

In the mean time, the weather is likely to be distinctly average following our period of hot weather, with rain showers predicted for the next couple of weeks.

This doesn't mean we won't see any sunshine however, with spells expected between showers and temperatures remaining relatively warm.

Why will the next storm be called Fleur?





Storms are named in alphabetical order and alternate between male and female names.

It runs from September to September, meaning they restart at A in September every year.

The next storm will be called Fleur because the last storm was called Evert.