AFTER watching Rangers defeat Galatasaray in the Europa League last term, Jason Kerr is confident that St Johnstone can do the same.

Steven Gerrard’s side defeated the Turkish giants to reach the group stages of Europe’s secondary competition with Scott Arfield and James Tavernier getting on the scoresheet.

Saints travel to Turkey today with the same goal, but Callum Davidson’s team are massive underdogs heading into the first leg showdown at the Fatih Terim Stadium.

The underdog tag has served the McDiarmid Park outfit well in the past though and skipper Kerr feels he and his teammates are more than capable of causing a shock upset.

He said: “Rangers are a top side and they showed that last season, winning the title without losing a game in the league. Galatasaray are obviously a top side but if Rangers can beat them then why can’t we?

“We gave Rangers a lot of problems last season, we put them out of the Scottish Cup in the quarter-finals before going on to win it. So if Rangers can cause Galatasaray problems then I’m sure we can cause them problems too.

“If we don’t believe we can go there and cause them problems then we’d be as well staying at home. We think we’ve got a top side here and that we can really muster something up to give them a good test.

“It’s going to be really difficult, especially in the heat because we haven’t played in it before and they have. So we will have to adapt our gameplan, we can’t be as high-intensity as we would be back home.

“We will need to adapt to the conditions and find a way to stay in the tie for the return leg. If we can do that, we will give ourselves a chance to get into the next round.

“It would be amazing if we can keep it alive and get a big crowd back at Perth for the second leg.”

8,000 supporters will be in attendance for the third-round qualifying clash and despite the stadium not being at full capacity, Kerr is expecting a rowdy reception.

He continued: “It's not at their home stadium either but I watched the second leg against PSV Eindhoven and it wasn't a full stadium but it sounded like it.

“The fans will be intimidating. I've watched them a few times in the Champions League over the years and those are the types of games and atmospheres we want to play in.

"It really gets you going and your pulse racing, so those are definitely the type of games you want to play in and we're excited to experience it.

“It's Galatasaray, one of the top teams in Europe, so we are going to respect them as much as we can but we are a top side as well and showed that last season, so we are really going to have a go at them."

Transfer speculation has surrounded Kerr and his teammates this summer after a season full of silverware last term.

The 24-year-old admits the interest has been flattering, but he insists he is fully focused on all things St Johnstone.

He added: “My head is fully focused on this season and on St Johnstone. It always has been even when there was interest.

“It has been a busy time and it’s going to get even busier this month with league and European games as well as the Premier Sports Cup starting.

“So I am not thinking about anything like that, it’s a really exciting time to be involved with St Johnstone so that’s where all my focus is.

“There has been interest in numerous players but that just shows how well we did last season and it’s flattering.”