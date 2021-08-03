The Scottish Government has recorded more than 1,000 new Covid-19 cases and nine further deaths in the past 24 hours.
According to the latest Scottish Government figures, 1,016 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, the number is 16 more than Monday’s cases.
Nine further deaths have been reported of someone who tested positive for the virus over the past 28 days.
The total death toll according to the measure used by the Scottish Government therefore is 7,952.
Separate figures produced by National Records of Scotland (NRS) which record the number of deaths where Covid was mentioned on a death certificate, put the figure at 10,324 as of July 25.
NRS figures include deaths where “suspected” or “probable” Covid-19 appears on the death certificate.
Of the 13,704 new tests for Covid-19 carried out which reported results in the past 24 hours – 8.1% were positive, 1.6% more than those on Monday.
A total of 61 people are currently being treated in intensive care with recently confirmed Covid-19, which is one more than yesterday, with 407 in hospital overall.
1,716 more first doses of the vaccine have been given bringing the total number to 4,014,212 while 3,231,331 people have now received a second dose.
