It's been a big day in Scotland: not only did Nicola Sturgeon announce the plans for easing lockdown next week but she also confirmed new rules on self-isolation.

Currently anyone who is deemed a close contact with someone who tests positive is required to isolate, regardless of vaccination status.

However, in her Covid update today Nicola Sturgeon confirmed that this was set to change as restrictions lift next week.

Here's everything you need to know about the new self-isolation rules in Scotland...

Do I have to isolate if I come into contact with a positive case?





Under the new rules in Scotland, you will not necessarily have to complete the current 10-day self-isolation period if you are identified as a close contact of a positive case.

From August 9, if you are fully jabbed and two weeks clear of your second vaccine, you will be required to isolate until you get a PCR test.

If this test comes back negative, you will no longer be required to isolate.

PCR test results tend to come back within 24 hours, which could significantly cut people's time in isolation.

Of course, if you then go on to develop symptoms you must isolate.

What are the rules for children and isolation?





The rules will also change on children and isolation.

Young people aged 5-17 will fall into the same category as double jabbed adults; they must isolate until they receive a negative PCR test.

Meanwhile, the rule on school bubbles are set to change too.

Currently, children are divided into bubbles - often by year or class.

If one member of the bubble tests positive, everyone in the bubble must isolate.

However, when schools return there will be a more targeted approach, aimed to identify those most likely to have contracted the virus.

What about travelling abroad?

As it stands, travel restrictions will remain in place, and isolation rules will apply according to the country from which you are travelling.