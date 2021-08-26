The self-isolation rules in Scotland changed on August 9, with those who are fully vaccinated benefitting from the move.

Previously, anyone who was deemed a close contact with someone who had tested positive was required to isolate, regardless of vaccination status.

However, this has since changed meaning you are no longer necessarily required to isolate if you come into contact with a positive test.

Here's everything you need to know about the self-isolation rules in Scotland...

Do I have to isolate if I come into contact with a positive case?





Under the rules in Scotland, you will not necessarily have to complete the current 10-day self-isolation period if you are identified as a close contact of a positive case.

If you are fully jabbed and two weeks clear of your second vaccine, you must isolate until you get a PCR test.

If this test comes back negative, you are no longer required to isolate.

PCR test results tend to come back within 24 hours, which can significantly cut people's time in isolation.

Of course, if you then go on to develop symptoms you must isolate.

What are the rules for children and isolation?





The rules have also changed on children and isolation.

Young people aged 5-17-years-old fall into the same category as double jabbed adults; they must isolate until they receive a negative PCR test.

Meanwhile, the rule on school bubbles has changed too.

Previously, children were divided into bubbles - often by year or class.

If one member of the bubble tested positive, everyone in the bubble had to isolate.

However, when schools returned last week, they moved to a more targeted approach, which aims to identify those most likely to have contracted the virus.

What about travelling abroad?

As it stands, travel restrictions remain in place, and isolation rules will apply according to the country from which you are travelling.