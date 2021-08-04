LONG-LASTING Covid symptoms are rare in children according to a study of more than 1,700 UK school pupils aged five to 17.

The vast majority of participants recovered within a week of developing the infection and showed few symptoms.

Researchers leading the study, published in the Lancet today, said the findings should be reassuring "reassuring" but also "validates the experiences" of a small number of youngsters with persistent symptoms.

In the study, 4.4 per cent of participants (77 out of 1,734) had symptoms beyond four weeks.

This mostly included fatigue, headache or loss of sense of smell.

Nearly two in every 100 children and teenagers (1.8%) with symptomatic Covid had still not fully recovered eight weeks on from the illness.

The study is the first in the UK to provide a detailed analysis of how Covid-19 played out in a large number of symptomatic schoolchildren aged five to 17 who tested positive for the coronavirus between September 1 2020 and February 22 2021.

This predates the spread of the Delta variant in the UK which is more infectious than previous strains.

Symptoms were reported by a parent or carer through the ZOE Covid Study smartphone app and regularly updated until they were healthy again.

Professor Emma Duncan, lead and senior author of the study, from King’s College London, UK, said: “It is reassuring that the number of children experiencing long-lasting symptoms of Covid-19 symptoms is low.

"Nevertheless, a small number of children do experience long illness with Covid-19, and our study validates the experiences of these children and their families.”

Nicola Sturgeon said on Tuesday that the Scottish Government "hopes to receive" updated guidance from the JCVI within the next few days in relation to vaccinating more children in the 12 to 17 age group

Many children infected with the SARS-CoV2 virus which causes Covid never develop any symptoms, and those who do tend to have only mild illness.

The UK's Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has recommended that vaccinations be limited only to 12 to 17-year-olds with serious underlying conditions, such as Down's Syndrome, or who live with vulnerable adults.

This has led critics to warn that pupils were being put at unnecessary risk of Long Covid when they return from the summer holidays, with some parts of Scotland reopening schools next week.

Previous research from the Office for National Statistics covering the four-week period to March 6 indicated that one in a thousand two to 11-year-olds who tested positive for Covid had had symptoms lasting at least 12 weeks, rising to four in a thousand among 12 to 16-year-olds.

The ZOE Covid study found that the duration of illness in children who developed symptoms ranged from five days on average in pupils aged five to 11, to seven in adolescents aged 12 to 17.

The older children were also more likely than to have symptoms that lasted longer than four weeks.

Of the 1,379 children who developed symptoms at least two months before the end of the study period, 25 still had symptoms after eight weeks - 19 in the 12 to 17 age group, and six among the five to 11-year-olds.

The most common long-lasting symptom was fatigue.

Children who tested positive for Covid were also ill for twice as long on average compared with age- and gender-matched children who had cold and flu-like symptoms, but tested negative for Covid.

However, at four weeks, the small number of children still sick with the other illnesses tended to have more symptoms than those who were ill with Covid-19.

Dr Michael Absoud, a consultant in paediatric neurodisability and senior lecturer in children's health at King's College London who co-authored the study, said: “Our data highlight that other illnesses, such as colds and flu, can also have prolonged symptoms in children and it is important to consider this when planning for paediatric health services during the pandemic and beyond.

"This will be particularly important given that the prevalence of these illnesses is likely to increase as physical distancing measures implemented to prevent the spread of Covid-19 are relaxed.”

The researchers also cautioned that the UK's testing policy should be reviewed as a quarter of children testing positive for Covid during the second wave did not report any of the core symptoms of a persistent dry cough, fever, or loss/change in sense of taste and/or smell.