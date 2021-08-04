Nicola Sturgeon confirmed on Tuesday that most major restrictions in Scotland would be lifted on August 9 as Covid cases continue to decline.

The changes will be introduced just one week before the end of the summer holidays, with young people around the country preparing for the return to school.

But what exactly will this look like?

The last year has been rocky educationally speaking; pupils have been in and out of the classroom, the school schedule marred by lockdowns and cases forcing isolation.

Politicians and parents alike are keen to avoid similar disruptions this year, encouraging the Scottish Government to take a slightly different approach to the Covid school rules after the holidays.

What is the Government's plan for the return to schools?





A few aspects of the Government's approach to schooling are set to change.

Firstly, the self-isolation rules for school bubbles will be altered to prevent large numbers of absences.

Under current guidance, if one pupil tests positive for Covid, everyone in their school bubble - often organised by year group or class - has to isolate.

However, when schools return this will transform to a more targeted approach, by which only those most likely to have caught the virus will be required to isolate.

In addition, these students that are required to isolate will have to do so for a much shorter period of time; young people aged 5-17 who have been identified as close contacts will need to isolate until they receive a negative PCR test.

Once they have results of a negative test, they can leave isolation.

What else is changing?

Aside from the rules on self-isolation, much of the same mitigations will remain in place, at least for the first six weeks.

It means that face coverings must still be worn in communal areas and secondary classrooms and staggered start and stop times will continue.

Adults in schools must continue to physically distance, despite social distancing rules being abandoned elsewhere.

Rules on drama, PE, music and dance will be removed however, as will the groupings of pupils.

Remaining restrictions in schools are in place for the first six weeks, and then will be adapted based on further advice.