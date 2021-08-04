A 29-year-old man has been pronounced dead after being hit by a car on the M876 in Falkirk during the early hours of Wednesday morning.
Emergency services attended the crash at junction two near Larbert at around 12.20am on Wednesday, August 4 following reports of the incident.
The 29-year-old was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital, but sadly died a short time later.
The section of motorway was closed while a major investigation was carried out, but it has since reopened.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "We received a report of a male pedestrian being struck by a car on the M876 at junction 2 near Larbert around 12.20am on Wednesday, 4 August, 2021.
"Emergency services attended and the 29-year-old man was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital, where he died a short time later.
"The M876 is closed southbound at junction 2 and enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing."
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.