A 29-year-old man has been pronounced dead after being hit by a car on the M876 in Falkirk during the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Emergency services attended the crash at junction two near Larbert at around 12.20am on Wednesday, August 4 following reports of the incident.

The 29-year-old was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital, but sadly died a short time later.

The section of motorway was closed while a major investigation was carried out, but it has since reopened.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "We received a report of a male pedestrian being struck by a car on the M876 at junction 2 near Larbert around 12.20am on Wednesday, 4 August, 2021.

"Emergency services attended and the 29-year-old man was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital, where he died a short time later.

"The M876 is closed southbound at junction 2 and enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing."

 