Police in Glasgow are appealing for information following a serious road crash which left a 58-year-old man with serious injuries in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
The incident happened at around 12.05am near Langbank on Wednesday, August 4, when a black BMW car collided with a pedestrian on the A8 westbound.
Emergency services attended the scene and 58-year-old man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital with serious but not life threatening injuries.
The road was closed for around three hours.
Sergeant Roy McCarney of Police Scotland’s Road Policing unit, said: “Thankfully the man has not sustained life threatening injuries as a result of this collision.
“Although this happened in the early hours of the morning, we are asking members of the public to come forward with any information that may assist with our enquiries.
“I would ask if you were driving in the area at the time of the incident or have any information that you get in contact with officers.
“If there are any motorists with possible dashcam footage of the area, I would ask that you speak to Police.”
Police can be contacted on 101 quoting incident number 0019 of Wednesday, 4 August, 2021.
