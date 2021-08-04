TRNSMT festival is set to return to Glasgow Green this September after a two year hiatus following 2020's cancellation.

The three day event will take place from September 10-12 and could see up to 50,000 people on the Green, although organisers will need to apply for a liscence to have more than 5,000.

With some huge artists featured in the line up, the event confirmed final details on how the festival would run following the first minister's announcement on Tuesday afternoon.

It's just over five weeks to go until the start of TRNSMT 2021 - here's everything you need to know about Scotland's biggest music festival.

What dates is TRNSMT 2021?





TRNSMT 2021 will start on Friday August 10, with gates opening at 12 noon.

Artists will perform throughout Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with a curfew of 11pm each night.

The festivals ends around 11pm on Sunday August 12.

What is the TRNSMT 2021 line-up?





The line-up for the 2021 festival features some huge artists, including Sam Fender, Blossoms, Twin Atlantic, Liam Gallagher, Amy McDonald and Snow Patrol.

Friday Main Stage

Counteeners

Ian Brown

Sam Fender

Blossoms

AJ Tracey

Yxng Bane

Inhaler

House Gospel Choir

Sports Team

Friday King Tut's Stage

Little Simz

Joy Crookes

The Lathums

Griff

Holly Humberstone

Berwyn

Red Rum Club

Shambolics

Friday River Stage

The Ninth Wave

Walt Disco

Vlure

Gallus

Another Sky

The Mysterines

One Nine

Saturday Main Stage

Liam Gallagher

Primal Scream

Keane

Twin Atlantic

KSI

Picture This

Sea Girls

Vistas

Nathan Evans

Saturday King Tut's Stage

Becky Hill

Declan Welsh & The Decadent West

Dylan John Thomas

The Murder Capital

Georgia

Miraa May

Voodoos

Mike McKenzie

Saturday River Stage

Lucia & the Best Boys

Baby Queen

Chubby & the Gang

Charlotte Jane

The Hara

Spyres

Theo Bleak

Sunday Main Stage

The Chemical Brothers

Snow Patrol

Dermot Kennedy

Amy MacDonald

Declan McKenna

Jay1

Ella Eyre

Lyra

Sunday King Tut's Stage

Tom Odell

Joesef

Ash

Ryan McMullan

Ms Banks

Kawala

Luke La Volpe

Tamzene

Sunday River Stage

Saint Phnx

Pip Blom

Aaron Smith

Vukovi

David Keenan

Lucy Blue

Sara 'N' Junbug

Will people have to wear masks at TRNSMT?

According to festival organisers, masks will not need to be worn at the 2021 festival and social distancing will not be implemented.

Following advice from the Scottish Government, the festival will need to apply for a permit to allow more than 5,000 people to attend.

Speaking to BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland, festival organiser Geoff Ellis said: "It's wonderful news for TRNSMT and for the thousands of fans who are planning to attend.

"We're so excited. We can't wait to welcome 50,000 people at Glasgow Green, non-socially distanced and with a great line-up.

"We've got the permission to go ahead with TRNSMT, which is amazing. It's going to be so emotional once we open those gates. It's going to be two years, literally, since the last TRNSMT, so people will be raring to go."