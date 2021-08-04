TRNSMT festival is set to return to Glasgow Green this September after a two year hiatus following 2020's cancellation.
The three day event will take place from September 10-12 and could see up to 50,000 people on the Green, although organisers will need to apply for a liscence to have more than 5,000.
With some huge artists featured in the line up, the event confirmed final details on how the festival would run following the first minister's announcement on Tuesday afternoon.
It's just over five weeks to go until the start of TRNSMT 2021 - here's everything you need to know about Scotland's biggest music festival.
What dates is TRNSMT 2021?
TRNSMT 2021 will start on Friday August 10, with gates opening at 12 noon.
Artists will perform throughout Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with a curfew of 11pm each night.
The festivals ends around 11pm on Sunday August 12.
What is the TRNSMT 2021 line-up?
The line-up for the 2021 festival features some huge artists, including Sam Fender, Blossoms, Twin Atlantic, Liam Gallagher, Amy McDonald and Snow Patrol.
Friday Main Stage
- Counteeners
- Ian Brown
- Sam Fender
- Blossoms
- AJ Tracey
- Yxng Bane
- Inhaler
- House Gospel Choir
- Sports Team
Friday King Tut's Stage
- Little Simz
- Joy Crookes
- The Lathums
- Griff
- Holly Humberstone
- Berwyn
- Red Rum Club
- Shambolics
Friday River Stage
- The Ninth Wave
- Walt Disco
- Vlure
- Gallus
- Another Sky
- The Mysterines
- One Nine
Saturday Main Stage
- Liam Gallagher
- Primal Scream
- Keane
- Twin Atlantic
- KSI
- Picture This
- Sea Girls
- Vistas
- Nathan Evans
Saturday King Tut's Stage
- Becky Hill
- Declan Welsh & The Decadent West
- Dylan John Thomas
- The Murder Capital
- Georgia
- Miraa May
- Voodoos
- Mike McKenzie
Saturday River Stage
- Lucia & the Best Boys
- Baby Queen
- Chubby & the Gang
- Charlotte Jane
- The Hara
- Spyres
- Theo Bleak
Sunday Main Stage
- The Chemical Brothers
- Snow Patrol
- Dermot Kennedy
- Amy MacDonald
- Declan McKenna
- Jay1
- Ella Eyre
- Lyra
Sunday King Tut's Stage
- Tom Odell
- Joesef
- Ash
- Ryan McMullan
- Ms Banks
- Kawala
- Luke La Volpe
- Tamzene
Sunday River Stage
- Saint Phnx
- Pip Blom
- Aaron Smith
- Vukovi
- David Keenan
- Lucy Blue
- Sara 'N' Junbug
Will people have to wear masks at TRNSMT?
According to festival organisers, masks will not need to be worn at the 2021 festival and social distancing will not be implemented.
Following advice from the Scottish Government, the festival will need to apply for a permit to allow more than 5,000 people to attend.
Speaking to BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland, festival organiser Geoff Ellis said: "It's wonderful news for TRNSMT and for the thousands of fans who are planning to attend.
"We're so excited. We can't wait to welcome 50,000 people at Glasgow Green, non-socially distanced and with a great line-up.
"We've got the permission to go ahead with TRNSMT, which is amazing. It's going to be so emotional once we open those gates. It's going to be two years, literally, since the last TRNSMT, so people will be raring to go."
