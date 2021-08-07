Johnnie Walker Princes Street, Edinburgh
The official opening date for Johnnie Walker Princes Street, a new visitor attraction in Scotland, has been revealed. The 71,500-square-foot structure will open in the heart of Edinburgh's west end on September 6 with tickets now on sale. The immersive experience, which will take visitors on a 200-year trip through the history of the world's best-selling Scotch whisky as well as offer a variety of food and drink, will be hosted across eight levels of the historic building on one of Edinburgh's most famous streets. IG:@johnniewalkerprincesstreet
Summer Beer Festival with Aldi, Scotland Wide
Aldi has kicked off its Summer Scottish Beer Festival with a fun quiz to help customers select their perfect artisan beer. Which Brew Are You? from Aldi asks customers a few easy questions to help them figure out their personality type. The quiz then divides four personas, from Hipster to Strong, Mysterious Soul, The Cool Character, and Adventure Seeker, and pairs each with a range of top quality craft beers picked by Aldi experts to suit the individual's preferences. Which one am I? Adventure Seeker for sure. IG@aldiuk
Ting Thai Caravan, West Nile Street
Ting Thai, which already has two locations in Edinburgh, have opened a new restaurant in Glasgow city centre in the former Patisserie Valerie on West Nile Street. With no reservations and cash-only payments, this vibrant, unpretentious spot began as a pop-up and maintains its no-frills vibe. Expect aromatic curries, caramelised sticky pork with sesame, nam pla, and palm sugar, and king-size ‘bubble prawns' in grated coconut-beer batter. IG: @tingthaicaravan
Phil MacHugh is Managing Director at SKAPA and one of Scotland's most influential communicators. Follow: IG @iamphilmachugh
