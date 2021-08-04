The Scottish Government has recorded more than 1,200 new Covid-19 cases and 13 further deaths in the past 24 hours.

According to the latest Scottish Government figures, 1,271 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, the number is 255 more than Tuesday’s cases.

13 further deaths have been reported of someone who tested positive for the virus over the past 28 days.

The total death toll according to the measure used by the Scottish Government therefore is 7,965.

Separate figures produced by National Records of Scotland (NRS) which record the number of deaths where Covid was mentioned on a death certificate, put the figure at 10,370 as of August 1.

NRS figures include deaths where “suspected” or “probable” Covid-19 appears on the death certificate.

Of the 29,257 new tests for Covid-19 carried out which reported results in the past 24 hours – 4.7% were positive, 3.4% fewer than those on Tuesday.

A total of 58 people are currently being treated in intensive care with recently confirmed Covid-19, which is three fewer than yesterday, with 383 in hospital overall.

2,114 more first doses of the vaccine have been given bringing the total number to 4,016,326 while 3,249,622 people have now received a second dose.

Scotland is set to move past level 0 restrictions on Monday, August 9 meaning the end of social distancing measures.

Limitations on the number of people allowed to socialise both inside and outside and midnight curfews on hospitality will also be lifted.