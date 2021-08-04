A new consultation has revealed that Scotland’s parking fines could rise to £120.

The Transport Scotland consultation has shown that they think the current cost incurred by illegal parking is not a ‘sufficient deterrent’.

As it currently stands, if a driver is parked illegally or over their allocated time, they will incur a fine of £60, but it can be reduced to £30 if they pay it within 14 days.

Proposals from the consultation suggest new Penalty Charge Notice’s (PCN) will increase to £80 for a lower charge, and £100 for a higher charge, with another option being that the fees be increased to £100 and £120.

However, drivers would still receive the 50 per cent discount if the fine is paid within 2 weeks.

Transport Minister, Graeme Day admitted that the fines were a ‘contentious issue’ but said it was also ‘essential part of traffic management’, and also an effort to encourage healthier travelling.

He said: ““It’s been many years since parking penalty levels have been considered, and so it is important to consider now whether these levels meet their ultimate objective – to achieve 100% compliance with parking controls and therefore no penalty charges for drivers.

“I recognise parking fines are a contentious issue, however, parking policies are an essential part of traffic management that let local authorities keep our towns and cities moving.

“In doing so, we improve road safety, keep traffic moving and encourage active, sustainable and accessible walking and wheeling in our communities.”

It is understood that the higher PCN’s of £100 and £120 will be applied to motorists who improperly park in either a disabled bay, or a space marked for electric vehicles.

The consultation is open until October 4, with details on the Transport Scotland website.