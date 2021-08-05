THE ending of social distancing and, when it is safe, of the need to wear face masks is to be welcomed. But it would be a great pity if one of the benefits of social distancing was lost. That is the halting of the frightful continental habit of social hugging and air kissing between even casual acquaintances. This has long been totally out of control, reaching its ludicrous climax when presidents and prime ministers feel obliged to hug and/or air kiss each other for the cameras.

While it is perfectly reasonable for very close relatives and those romantically attached to greet each other with hugs and kisses, nobody should feel obliged to allow others to invade their personal space with even the briefest hug or air kiss, a simple handshake is quite enough. After all, this is the UK, not France or Italy.

Of course there should be no prohibition of air kissing between consenting adults, but consent should not be assumed, it should first be confirmed. In this increasingly litigious climate, formal written consent would be the safest way, but that is probably impractical. So perhaps someone could come up with a symbol allowing those of a touchy-feely persuasion to self-identify. They could display it on a badge or item of jewellery and some might even choose to display it as a tattoo. Or maybe a variation of the Masonic handshake could be devised. This would stop the unwelcome return of the need for constant vigilance and speedy footwork by those of us of a non touchy-feely persuasion who are determined to defend our personal space from threats of unsolicited social hugging or kissing assault.

Alistair Easton, Edinburgh.

LET'S NOT MASK THE REALITY

WE all know that the First Minister is a fanatical mask wearer because it makes such a difference to our Covid survival.

I had the very good fortune to meet an old friend in an outdoor setting within a pub in Glasgow. A number of things surprised me.

First, we were told no table service, just go to the bar and order but be sure to wear your mask. Secondly, as I went to the bar wearing my mask a very loud wedding party arrived to enter the premises sans masks. The only person wearing a mask was me.

We all know Nicola Sturgeon wants to be virtuously cautious to differentiate herself from Boris Johnson, but the mask-wearing in hospitality is now a complete joke. I'm quite happy to wear a mask in NHS, shopping and public transport settings, but can we please drop the pretence of political virtue-signalling hospitality mask-wearing and revert to real-life reality?

Ian McNair, Glasgow.

WHAT HAPPENED TO PETROL PRICES?

YOUR front page item on the cost of filling a car with petrol (“Fuel prices at eight-year high as Covid rules lifted”, The Herald August 4) caused me to reflect on my youth. As a lad pumping petrol after school in the late 1960s, a gallon of petrol cost five shillings, or 25 of our new pence, which equates to 5.5 new pence per litre. In 2021 a gallon of petrol costs £5.77.

The average wage in Scotland in the late 60s was in the region of £2,000 per annum; today it is of the order of £26k. By my calculations if the price of fuel had kept pace with wage inflation a litre of petrol would cost £0.75p. If wages had increased at the same rate as the rise in petrol prices the average wage would now be £88k.

These events have taken place over a period when the number of vehicles on the road has increased by 400 per cent and while Scotland become awash in crude oil. I smell a rat.

David J Crawford, Glasgow.

CONSIDER LIFE WITHOUT GAS

NORMAN McNab (Letters, August 4) addresses the "dangerous obsession with wind to supply energy in Scotland" but does not point out that not a single politician has answered the question of how supermarket freezers, business computer systems and hospital equipment will function once a ban on gas is introduced by the First Minister. Over the past month wind has only supplied three per cent of demand whilst coal, gas turbines and nuclear plant has generated around 65% of the electricity,

Ian Moir, Castle Douglas.

BOXING SHOULD PUT ITS HANDS UP

THE evidence regarding repeated relatively minor head injury in soccer and the development of dementia is very interesting (“‘Health of players is top priority’, pledges Fifa after dementia study”, The Herald August 4). Rugby also appears to be taking the issue seriously.

I wonder why the so-called sport of boxing continues without hindrance?

John NE Rankin, Bridge of Allan.

PICTURE PERFECT

IT’S good to see the great Herald photographers like Arthur Kinloch celebrated in this week's paper ("Remember when...", The Herald August 2, 3 & 4).

When I first started buying the then Glasgow Herald, as a keen amateur photographer I was impressed by the ability of the Herald and Times staff photographers like Arthur Kinloch, Edward Jones and Harry Moyes not only to produce the highest-quality news pictures but also the works of art that were their feature pictures.

Over the last few years I’ve been lucky enough to have some of my own pictures used as Picture of the Day, and although nowhere near on a par with these great photographers, it’s a delight for me to occasionally share the same space, albeit many years apart.

Stuart Neville, Clydebank.