Emergency crews are battling a fire near to Scotstoun Leisure Centre. 

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that fire engines are currently at the scene.

A spokeswoman confirmed that the fire is in the open near the building, but is not affecting the building.

Local councillor Eva Murray said: "Awful scenes coming from Scotstoun Leisure Centre - hoping emergency services are able to contain the fire and that everyone is safe."

A spokesman for Glasgow Life confirmed the incident related to a rubbish fire at the back of the main building. 

He added: "There has been a fire outside the building and police and fire services are in attendance."

This is a breaking story and will be updated. 