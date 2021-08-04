Emergency crews are battling a fire near to Scotstoun Leisure Centre.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that fire engines are currently at the scene.
A spokeswoman confirmed that the fire is in the open near the building, but is not affecting the building.
Just been evacuated from @glasgowlife Scotstoun - hoping they get the fire under control quickly and noone is hurt pic.twitter.com/aw3WCcT8pf— Maggie McTernan 🌹 (@maggsmct) August 4, 2021
What’s happening behind Scotstoun’s sports centre pic.twitter.com/Slyyq9ZFSO— Gillian Forbes (@GillianForbes26) August 4, 2021
Not looking so good at Scotstoun Leisure Centre 😮 pic.twitter.com/Saad5tyRm9— Alan McKinlay (@agmckin) August 4, 2021
Local councillor Eva Murray said: "Awful scenes coming from Scotstoun Leisure Centre - hoping emergency services are able to contain the fire and that everyone is safe."
A spokesman for Glasgow Life confirmed the incident related to a rubbish fire at the back of the main building.
He added: "There has been a fire outside the building and police and fire services are in attendance."
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
