THERE is likely to be more excitement in the athletics today. The men’s 1500m semi-finals (noon UK time) include two of Scotland’s best medal hopefuls Josh Kerr and Jake Wightman, with both optimistic of progressing to the final.
Before that, the women’s 4x400m relay begins, with Zoey Clark and Nicole Yeargin both integral members of the squad. The heats are from 11.25am and Americanborn Scot Yeargin will be keen to make up for the disappointment of her disqualification in the individual event.
The men’s 400m final is at 1pm and the heptathlon concludes, with the 800m at 1.20pm. The action continues in the velodrome too today.
The men’s individual sprint quarter-finals take place, with Paisley’s Jack Carlin as well as two-time defending champion, Jason Kenny, involved from 7.48am, while the semi-finals and final take place tomorrow from 8:10am.
The women’s madison final, in which Katie Archibald and Laura Kenny are hoping to be fighting for gold, is at 9.15am tomorrow.
The bronze medal match in the women’s hockey is in the early hours of tomorrow morning. Following GB’s defeat to the Netherlands in the semi-finals, they will play India at 2.30am.
The women’s modern pentathlon begins at 6.30am tomorrow, with Scot Jo Muir hopeful of being in the mix for silverware.
In the diving pool, Tom Daley will begin his campaign in the 10m platform event at 7am tomorrow, while the final of the women’s football, in which Canada face Sweden, is at 3am tomorrow.
