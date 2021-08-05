A Yellow thunderstorm warning has been issued for all of Scotland’s mainland, with the disruptive weather set to hit early tomorrow morning.

On top of the Met Office alert issued earlier this week which covered central and southern Scotland, forecasters warn of extended thunderstorms most of the country.

Torrential downpours will bring the chance of ‘sudden flooding’ between 4am on Friday and to last until just before midnight on Saturday.

To combat the high risk of the extreme weather Network Rail Scotland today announced that they are currently in the middle of an 'extreme weather teleconference', to figure out transport plans ahead of the weekend.

The Met Office warning reads: “There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

“Where flooding or lightning strikes occur there is a chance of delays, and some cancellations to train and bus services.”

 

Their forecast adds: "Heavy showers are expected to break out across much of the UK again on Saturday.

"The heaviest showers are expected within the warning area where some of the showers will be slow-moving and thundery.

"Not all locations will be affected by the heaviest showers, with some areas escaping much in the way of rainfall.

"However, where the showers do occur there is potential for a further 20-30 mm of rain in a relatively short time period and during the course of the day there is a chance that some places could see as much as 50-70 mm building up."

 

The impacted areas are: 

Central, Tayside & Fife

  • Angus
  • Clackmannanshire
  • Dundee
  • Falkirk
  • Fife
  • Perth and Kinross
  • Stirling

Grampian

  • Aberdeenshire
  • Moray

Highlands & Eilean Siar

  • Highland

SW Scotland, Lothian Borders

  • Dumfries and Galloway
  • East Lothian
  • Edinburgh
  • Midlothian Council
  • Scottish Borders
  • West Lothian

Strathclyde

  • Argyll and Bute
  • North Ayrshire
  • East Ayrshire
  • East Dunbartonshire
  • East Renfrewshire
  • Glasgow
  • North Lanarkshire
  • Renfrewshire
  • South Lanarkshire
  • West Dunbartonshire
  • Inverclyde