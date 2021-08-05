A Yellow thunderstorm warning has been issued for all of Scotland’s mainland, with the disruptive weather set to hit early tomorrow morning.

On top of the Met Office alert issued earlier this week which covered central and southern Scotland, forecasters warn of extended thunderstorms most of the country.

Torrential downpours will bring the chance of ‘sudden flooding’ between 4am on Friday and to last until just before midnight on Saturday.

To combat the high risk of the extreme weather Network Rail Scotland today announced that they are currently in the middle of an 'extreme weather teleconference', to figure out transport plans ahead of the weekend.

The Met Office warning reads: “There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

“Where flooding or lightning strikes occur there is a chance of delays, and some cancellations to train and bus services.”

📞 We're currently holding an extreme weather teleconference to discuss our plans following @metoffice's forecast of heavy rain & thunderstorms across parts of Scotland on Friday, Saturday & Sunday. We're making sure everything's in place to keep Scotland's Railway moving safely. — Network Rail Scotland (@NetworkRailSCOT) August 5, 2021

Their forecast adds: "Heavy showers are expected to break out across much of the UK again on Saturday.

"The heaviest showers are expected within the warning area where some of the showers will be slow-moving and thundery.

"Not all locations will be affected by the heaviest showers, with some areas escaping much in the way of rainfall.

"However, where the showers do occur there is potential for a further 20-30 mm of rain in a relatively short time period and during the course of the day there is a chance that some places could see as much as 50-70 mm building up."

⚠️YELLOW WEATHER WARNING⚠️



The @metoffice have issued a YELLOW weather warning for THUNDERSTORMS



Friday 6th August at 04:00 – Saturday 7th August at 23:59



YELLOW weather warning for RAIN



Friday 6th August at 0:00 – 14:00



More info: https://t.co/oUM9lTq7Hi #DriveSafe pic.twitter.com/yoejvHrXOt — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) August 5, 2021

The impacted areas are:

Central, Tayside & Fife

Angus

Clackmannanshire

Dundee

Falkirk

Fife

Perth and Kinross

Stirling

Grampian

Aberdeenshire

Moray

Highlands & Eilean Siar

Highland

SW Scotland, Lothian Borders

Dumfries and Galloway

East Lothian

Edinburgh

Midlothian Council

Scottish Borders

West Lothian

Strathclyde