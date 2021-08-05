University life has looked vastly different since lockdown was implemented in March 2020.

Not only has socialising been intermittently illegal, but in-person teaching was replaced by Microsoft Teams and video calls for the majority of courses.

Over the course of 18-months, assessments have been abandoned or altered, with the ban on mass gatherings ruling out hundreds of students congregating in exam halls.

However, the end of restrictions is now in sight for Scots; from August 9, most remaining Covid rules will be lifted, with only some baseline measures remaining in place.

It marks a significant step towards pre-pandemic life, so what does it mean for universities?

With most people of university age will have been offered the vaccine, it could contribute towards institutions decisions on teaching.

Here's what we know...

Will Universities return to in-person teaching this year?





In general, after a year of online teaching, most universities seem to be launching some sort of hybrid system.

This will include a mix of online and in-person teaching; in some cases lectures will take place online while tutorials and seminars could be in-person.

Scottish universities have published guidance on their websites about plans for returning in September.

Here's what each university is saying:

Glasgow University

According to Glasgow University's advice published on July 15, it will take a "blended approach" with a mix of online and in-person teaching.

The university aims to conduct seminars, labs and group work with less than 50 people in-person on campus, while those timetabled to feature more than 50 are currently set to take place online.

This guidance may change following the Scottish Government's announcement that social distancing will no longer be a legal requirement from August 9.

Strathclyde University

Strathclyde will follow a similar approach to Glasgow, with in-person teaching available for groups smaller than 50, and online tuition for larger groups.

Edinburgh University

Edinburgh University is yet to update its guidance on teaching for the new semester, with most taking place online last year.

Aberdeen University

Aberdeen University will also take a blended approach as it stands, with in-person teaching focussed on small groups.

St Andrews University

St Andrews has updated its advice since the Scottish Government's latest announcement, confirming that the country's oldest university aims to return to traditional in-person teaching in St Andrews itself.

However, the university will configure teaching spaces to allow social distancing for students and staff who are anxious about the return, while anyone unable to travel to St Andrews can study remotely.

Dundee University

Like many other institutions, Dundee University currently plans to take a hybrid approach of face-to-face teaching and online tuition.

Napier University

Napier says it will offer as much in-person teaching as possible, with lectures taking place online.

Glasgow Caledonian

Glasgow Caledonian is yet to update its guidance on plans for teaching in the new semester.

Abertay

Abertay is another universisty to take a hybrid approach.

Robert Gordon

Robert Gordon looks likely to return to face-to-face teaching thanks to the lifting of social distancing rules from August 9.

Its website states: "we are cautiously planning for 1 meter distancing on campus, which will allow us to provide considerably more face-to-face teaching than last year.

"If the need to socially distance is removed completely, then we will endeavour to open up even further."

University of West of Scotland

UWS aims to return to on-campus teaching in line with Government guidelines.

For all universities, plans are obviously subject to change depending on the Covid situation in Scotland.

However, many will hope to return to primarily in-person teaching in semester 2.