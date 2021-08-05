Scotland has recorded more than 1,300 new Covid-19 cases and 11 further deaths in the past 24 hours.

According to the latest Scottish Government figures, there have been 1,381 new cases of Covid-19 , the number is 110 more than the previous day.

And, 11 further deaths have been reported of someone who tested positive for the virus over the past 28 days.

The total death toll according to the measure used by the Scottish Government therefore is 7,976.

Separate figures produced by National Records of Scotland (NRS) which record the number of deaths where Covid was mentioned on a death certificate, put the figure at 10,370 as of August 1.

NRS figures include deaths where “suspected” or “probable” Covid-19 appears on the death certificate.

Of the 30,788 new tests for Covid-19 carried out which reported results in the past 24 hours – 4.9% were positive, 0.2% more than Wednesday.

A total of 55 people are currently being treated in intensive care with recently confirmed Covid-19, which is three fewer than yesterday, with 381 in hospital overall.

A total of 4,018,503 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 3,268,887 have received their second dose.

Scotland is set to move past level 0 restrictions on Monday, August 9 meaning the end of social distancing measures.

Limitations on the number of people allowed to socialise both inside and outside and midnight curfews on hospitality will also be lifted.

