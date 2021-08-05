SCIENTISTS across the world were, possibly, waiting with bated breath for Nicola Sturgeon to defy logical thinking and reveal what actually lies beyond zero.

Having been in the ludicrously titled Level Zero since July, Scots too were waiting with anticipation at what lay beyond nothing.

The answer, when it came, was somewhat disappointing, albeit entirely predictable – what actually lies beyond Level Zero is that Scots face many more months under stringent restrictions as the assault on our liberties continues without much logic behind it.

It is a complete shambles with ministers unable to decide whether it's ok to enjoy a vertical drink at a bar and a traditional 'winch' on a nightclub dancefloor.

The only conclusion that can be drawn is that this is a Government that simply cannot let go of the emergency powers they have used over the past 17 months to combat the pandemic.

It appears that ministers are using Covid as a front in an effort to get the population to change their behaviour, after failing over time to do so with legislation.

In England, of course, all restrictions were lifted on July 19 as the Government set the country on course to finally learning to live with Covid after the successful vaccine rollout.

Dire predictions of around 100,000 cases per day after the event have so far failed to materialise and while hospitalisations are up slightly, the NHS is not close to collapse.

But nearly a month after England opened up, Scotland will still be under restrictions.

Face masks are still compulsory, events organisers will have to apply to have crowds above 5,000, and the situation regarding nightclubs is as fuzzy as the steps down to the front door at 3am closing.

It is clear, as Tory leader Douglas Ross suggested, that this is a Government intent on clinging to control over large parts of people’s lives.

During her rather tetchy announcement on Monday, Nicola Sturgeon was very quick to remind everyone the rules are still legally enforceable.

She added that events for over 5,000 will need to apply for a licence so that “we” can be sure they will happen safely.

Who the we are is not revealed but I, for one, will not put my hand up and ask the FM’s permission if I fancy going to a football match.

I will do what I’ve always done – risk assess it myself and use my common sense. It is not up to any government to tell me what to do in that regard.

In a bizarre turn, John Swinney then told the nation that “vertical drinking” is still banned before adding that large gatherings around a bar were “a hallmark of hospitality venues in the past”.

Following a backlash, Government flunkeys had to wildly backtrack and insist this was not the case. But it remains another example of ministerial meddling in people's every day lives.

Nightclubs remain unclear about face mask legislation although it has since been clarified, by Jason Leitch of all people, that you won't need to wear a mask while dancing.

I suspect really that it would suit the Government for all nightclubs to close permanently, bars to be all seated and large sporting crowds to be a thing of the past.

Fewer potential flashpoints for people to have fun ... as I’m not sure ministers approve of fun.