Patients at Edinburgh's largest hospital are facing 12 hour waiting times at A&E with a union warning of major staff shortage crisis.

Conditions at the emergency department have been likened to ‘a bad winter’ as the number of patients at Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh (ERI) rose to 400 a day last week according to Unison.

Patients visiting the A&E department have risen by 15 per cent higher than in previous years - all while staff are being required to self-isolate and take annual leave.

The issues of staffing pressures are now being looked at by the most senior health officials in Scotland, the ‘Gold Command’ NHS oversight group, it was reported.

There has also been reports that more than a dozen beds are being closed at the Western General in Edinburgh and St John’s in Livingston, West Lothian - sparking fears that hospitals are facing a major crisis as a result of staff shortage.

Tracy Miller, Unison Lothian health branch secretary said: “The hospitals are at maximum and beyond, staff levels are just crippled.

"At A&E they are up an extra 50 people from 350 a day to around 400 so patients are having to wait 10 to 12 hours while it’s minimum staff levels.

"From a safety perspective you can meet standards but under that sort of pressure, you can only do very basic care. People are frustrated because they can’t get a bed.

"It’s like a really bad winter but we would be geared up for that.

"This is at a time when the country is opening up. More workers are being pinged to isolate.

"Staff needs a break too so many are taking annual leave.

"We saw 105 patients in the ERI with covid at one point.

"They have worked flat out. But we are under increasing pressure from the Scottish Government to bring waiting lists down.

"Folk are struggling getting appointments with GP surgeries too. So many will turn up at A&E.

"It’s a perfect storm. Something has got to give.”

The crisis comes as figures reveal the numbers of people attending A&E across Scotland has risen sharply in recent months - now higher than during the coronavirus pandemic’s first wave.

NHS Lothian confirmed last week they had to push back elective operations so medical teams could shift their focus and capacity to the most urgent cases - with reports suggesting one in five patients waited longer than four hours at A&E in recent weeks.

One concerned relative told about her husband’s ordeal after he waited on a trolley for more than nine hours to be seen on Tuesday, August 3.

She said: “The A&E department is nothing but a disgrace my husband taken in just after 4am was still on a trolley nine hours later, as the hospital have no beds available.

“A 74-year-old man with dementia and suspected heart attack was also left there on his own.

"He had breakfast and lunch lying in a corridor on a trolley. The department is too busy for visitors.”

Professor Alex McMahon, Nurse Director, NHS Lothian, said: “We are currently experiencing staffing pressures across our system caused by higher levels of general sickness.

"This is exacerbated by the numbers of people on normal summer annual leave and staff who are self-isolating, either as a contact of a covid case or because they have Covid themselves.

“We have taken a number of actions to ensure that patient safety, quality care, and wellbeing of our hard-working staff remain the foremost priority in Lothian.

"This includes postponing non-urgent elective procedures and some non-urgent outpatient appointments to allow staff from those theatres and clinics to be re-deployed.

“We have worked closely with our partnership colleagues and our employee director throughout to ensure full visibility of the pressures we face and the actions being taken.

"The situation has been escalated to our Gold command group, which provides complete oversight across the community and acute health system in Lothian.

“In addition to utilising bank and agency staff, we have also offered staff in some of our services the option of covering additional shifts if they choose.

"These are some of the mitigating measures we take to carefully manage and maintain safe staffing levels with the required mix of skills and experience.

“On two occasions and in line with national guidance, we have carried out rigorous risk assessments in relation to staff, who were isolating and had received both doses of vaccination, to allow them to return to work.

"Around 460 new nurses are expected to begin working in Lothian between now and October, while teams of health support workers are also being deployed across the acute sector.”