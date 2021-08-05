FOR all the simple things Aberdeen did so well, it was equally needless errors that could’ve cost them a precious aggregate lead in Iceland.

Stephen Glass let out a smirk as his side stormed into a two-goal lead against Breidablik inside the first ten minutes with two corner kick routines.

But he was left scratching his head at half-time as the hosts had wrangled the match back to level terms after defensive errors.

Thankfully for Glass and his Aberdeen side Christian Ramirez continued his strong start to life at the Dons as he netted a tap-in winner early in the second-half.

It was fitting that the hosts, Breidablik, hail from Kópavogur directly translating to seal pup bay as Aberdeen’s youngsters continued to impress.

Calvin Ramsay’s clever corner after just two-and-a-half minutes was a sign of just how well he has slotted in to the first-team at Pittodrie.

The defender, who just turned 18 last week, drilled the ball low into the box for Ramirez to rifle into the bottom corner for an early lead.

Ramirez, who has turned out an impressive summer signing, went close to a second with ten minutes played. He latched on to a Jay Emmanuel-Thomas ball over the top and forced keeper Anton Einarsson into an acrobatic save to tip his half-volley over the bar.

But from the resulting corner Aberdeen would double their lead. Ramsay was again the provider as he floated a cross into the centre of the box where Lewis Ferguson rose highest to head into the top corner.

The Dons couldn’t have wished for a better start, but saw their lead halved just five minutes later after failing to deal with a hopeful ball forward.

Ross McCrorie wrestled with Arni Vilhjalmsson in the box, but the attacker came out on top as he fell to the ground to poke through for team-mate Gisli Eyjolfsson to apply the simplest of finishes.

Aberdeen continued to enjoy large spells of possession in the opening exchanges and came close again through Funso Ojo who combined well with Jonny Hayes before his powerful drive was well beaten clear by Einarsson.

But the Dons were undone once more after another lofted ball to the right-hand side of the defence. Ramsay lost out in an aerial duel before tricky Vilhjalmsson flicked the ball past Andy Considine who brought down the attacker in the box with his right foot.

Vilhjalmsson stepped up and coolly dispatched the spot-kick sending Joe Lewis the wrong way as he restored parity minutes before the break.

Glass was bold at the break making a triple change with Declan Gallagher, Dylan McGeouch and Connor McLennan replacing Ferguson, Hayes and Emmanuel-Thomas.

And the manager was rewarded for his tactical tweak to a 3-5-2 at the break as sub McLennan controlled a Lewis kick before rolling the ball across the box for Ramirez to roll into the bottom corner.

There’s no doubt the hosts grew into the second half and enjoyed possession in Aberdeen territory but bar a free-kick shot well clear of the cross-bar they were unable to create any clear cut chances.

It was a similar story for Aberdeen who began to fizzle out of the contest, content to take a one-goal lead back to Pittodrie.

Ramsay sent a shot comfortably into the arms of the keeper in one of few sighters of goal.

Ojo was then presented a chance to seal the match as sub Jack Gurr picked him out at the far post, but the tireless midfielder headed straight at Einarsson.

The Dons now head back to their own patch to attempt to finish the job and meet the winners of AEL Limassol and Qarabag in the play-off round.