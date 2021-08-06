LEE MCGREGOR is well acquainted with having to overcome obstacles; his last fight saw the 24-year-old forced to deal with a bout of Covid, plus several cancellations of fight night before he finally stepped in the ring.

It was a path he navigated unharmed, and it is a journey that has only served to make him appreciate the glitch-free build-up he has had to his defence of his European title tonight.

This evening, the Edinburgh fighter will face Frenchman, Vincent Legrand in Belfast, and McGregor admits he can barely believe how well his camp has gone, which has left him in the shape of his life.

“This is definitely the best camp I’ve had, everything has gone so smoothly,” the bantamweight says.

“Before, there were the challenges of having to deal with the cancellations and the change of dates and everything and so although my performance in the gym never dipped, things could have gone so much smoother.

“For this fight though, everything has gone like clockwork and it’s been great. I’ve been very disciplined this camp and I’ve been the ultimate professional, to be honest.

“Every night I’ve been sleeping by 9:30, 10pm and then I’m up fresh as a daisy next morning. I’ve had a routine that’s suited me perfectly and it's made such a difference to my performance.

“It’s been a tough camp, of course it has, but it’s actually been very enjoyable because things have gone so well. I feel like I’m in the best place I could possibly be in.”

McGregor’s last outing was an impressive first round win against Karim Guerfi to win the European title for the first time but this fight will, expects McGregor, be a slightly different challenge.

The Scot knew exactly what to expect from Guerfi whereas he is somewhat less familiar with Legrand, but that causes no concern for someone like McGregor, who is never one to shy away from a challenge.

And McGregor, who in only ten fights is already British, Commonwealth and European champion, is in typically confident mood.

“No matter who is in the opposite corner from me, I’m always going to be 100 percent confident because I know how hard I prepare and how good a boxer I am,” he says.

“He’s got an absolutely brilliant record and was European champion at the lighter weight but I do feel like he’s going to get a surprise at this weight and he’s never faced anyone like myself.

"I’m expecting a tough fight but I’m excited for it.

"I don’t know quite as much about Legrand as I did about Guerfi so the first couple of rounds will be about working him out.

“I want people to think that I’m the kind of fighter that never shies away from a fight because that’s exactly what I am.

“I’ll take on any fight – I’ve done that my whole career and I’ll continue to do that for the rest of my career.”

McGregor was at Josh Taylor’s side earlier in the year when his close friend became undisputed super-lightweight champion of the world and seeing such an achievement at such close proximity has only served to strengthen his desire to win a world title of his own.

And despite his relative inexperience in the pro ranks, McGregor believes a world title shot is within touching distance.

“Seeing Josh do what he has makes me want to do it myself even more,” he says.

“I remember, when I was younger, watching all the famous boxers fighting for world titles on the television and thinking I’d love to be doing that. And now, I’m there, I’m at that level to be in those fights.

“So I just need to keep my feet on the ground, keep pushing on and keep doing what I’m doing.

“I’m really confident I can become world champion and I’m excited to see how far I can go.

“Especially the last couple of years, I’ve dedicated my entire life to this sport.

“Even when I’m not in camp, boxing is constantly on my mind – this is my life now and I feel like I’ve got big opportunities just around the corner so I can’t take my foot off the gas.”