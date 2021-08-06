This is the moment Simone Biles arrived home in the US to a welcome from crowds of supporters and relatives at Houston airport.
The welcome home came after her tumultuous appearance at the Tokyo Olympics.
Her homecoming followed her dramatic appearance at the games marked by withdrawals, psychological counseling and family tragedy.
She had arrived with the expectation of equalling or even surpassing her historic quadruple gold medal haul from Rio in 2016.
But, after a relatively underwhelming qualification process, she admitted she was experiencing mental health issues and “the twisties” – a phenomenon which temporarily affects an athlete’s spatial awareness.
Biles wrote on Instagram: “Houston, I’m home. Thanks for making sure I didn’t have to wait one more minute to see my family @united.”
After leaving the airport Biles headed to her nearby home town of Spring in a convertible, cheered on by numerous fans who lined the road holding placards of support.
