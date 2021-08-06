Did you know you can get instant, unfiltered access to The Herald for just £2?

We want to bring you the best The Herald has to offer every day, from our unrivalled news and political coverage to our exclusive investigations.

For just £2 for two months, you can instantly read columns from your favorite columnists including Brian Taylor, Alison Rowat, Mark Smith, and Iain Machiwhirter, and get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox with our tailored newsletters.

How to subscribe

When you head over to our subscriptions page you’ll see three options:

Our Premium subscription, for £1.75 per week

Our Premium Plus subscription, for less than £2.50 per week

Our Print Only subscription, which could save you 25% if you enjoy buying the paper.

Our special offer can be found under the “Premium Plus” plan under the option of £2 for two months, then £9.99 monthly afterwards if you decide to stay with us.

Why you should take out a Herald subscription?





A subscription will give you access to unrivaled coverage as well as a number of unmissable perks.

With that subscription, you’ll see 80% fewer adverts on our website and have unlimited access to all our stories, including premium articles.

This means you will be able to read The Herald's online coverage from our award-winning team uninterrupted.

As a Herald subscriber, you will also have access to exclusive "Premium" articles. Around one in five of our stories are only available to people who have signed up for a Herald subscription.

These articles are the very best of what we do - written by our top writers across a range of specialisms, from politics, to sport, to business, to arts. They could be analysis, comment, insight, interviews, features, or exclusive investigations.

We also cannot forget about Voices Live, our section created specifically to give our online subscribers exclusive, instant analysis on some of the largest stories in the Scottish news scene each day.

As a subscriber, you'll instantly have access to our new and improved newsletters on The Herald.

You can sign up to all our newsletters here.

Every weekday at 6pm, you can get our brand new evening political newsletter, Unspun, straight to your inbox.

It promises readers an exclusive analysis of the day in Scottish politics - and a look at what's coming next.

Finally, you will also get access to our enhanced digital package including a news app to keep you up to date on the go and our e-edition of the paper.

You can enjoy the digital page-turning edition of The Herald & Herald on Sunday as well as our magazines and special publications.