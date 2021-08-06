FRIENDS and family of Ally Dawson said their final goodbyes to the Rangers legend as he was put to rest this week.

Ally Dawson was put to rest outside Glasgow on Wednesday at a ceremony attended by his loved ones.

He was described as an “inspiration” to others for his dedicated charity work which defined the latter part of his life.

Dawson sadly passed away aged 63 on July 26 after a long battle with illness.

Most strongly associated with Rangers, where he spent the bulk of his professional career, he also played for a number of other clubs, including Blackburn Rovers. He was the manager of Hamilton Academical for three years.

After retiring, he became heavily involved with Street Soccer Scotland, an organisation set up by David Duke to help people living with addiction, homelessness and poverty get into football.

David Duke wrote on Instagram on Thursday: “Yesterday, the funeral of our beloved colleague, friend and inspiration, Ally Dawson took place just outside Glasgow with family, friends and other loved ones in attendance.

“Everyone at Street Soccer Scotland greatly misses Ally’s love, wisdom and kindness.

“We wanted to share this short tribute, to remember him and appreciate the impact he had on so many lives. As we move forward, we do so with Ally in mind and will always honour his legacy.”

Rangers paid tribute to the former defender and centre back, saying everyone at the club was “extremely saddened”.