Today the GB energy regulator, Ofgem, has announced the biggest ever increase to the energy price cap. The increase of £153 for prepayment customers and £139 from those paying by direct debit is likely to result in suppliers putting their prices up in October. In Scotland, there are already over a quarter of households struggling with their energy costs, living in fuel poverty. Over 600,000 households. These price rises will increase this by tens of thousands.

Millions of people will see a reduction in their incomes, as inflation rises, furlough winds down and the uplifts to Universal Credit are likely to be withdrawn. This combination of higher prices, reduced incomes and leaky, inefficient housing will lead to a surge in utility debt and badly damage physical and mental health this winter. Fuel poverty leads to the death of thousands of people each winter in Scotland They call on Ofgem and the UK Government to do more to protect the most vulnerable consumers this winter.