The Olympics may be over for another three years, but the summer of sport continues with the Paralympics just around the corner.

Tokyo's hosting duties aren't quite over, with thousands of Paralympians set to descend on the Japanese capital in the coming weeks to compete on the world stage.

While Olympians are represented by the International Olympic Committee, Paralympians have a different governing body; the International Paralympic Committee (IPC).

It means that the two events are completely separate, however there is mixed opinion over whether the two should eventually be merged.

With the Paralympics set to begin in a matter of weeks, here's everything you need to know about the events and how you can watch.

When do the Paralympics start?

The Paralympics begin on Tuesday August 24, with the opening ceremony declaring the official start to the games.

Starting at 8pm Tokyo time, the opening ceremony will be availble to watch at 12 noon in the UK, thanks to the 8 hour time difference.

All the sporting action will kick off the following day, lasting through until Sunday September 5.

How can I watch the Paralympics?





Channel 4 have the rights for the Paralympics in the UK, with team sports available on More 4.

Clare Balding will return to front coverage, while The Last Leg will take a primetime spot throughout the games.

Presented by Josh Widdicombe, Adam Hills and Alex Brooker, the talk/sketch show has been popular with viewers since its launch during the 2012 Paralympics in London.

Numerous of the Channel 4 correspondents will be reporting live from Tokyo during the games in order to bring UK audiences the latest news, action and results.

How many members of Team GB are travelling to the Tokyo Paralympics?

51 athletes will travel to Japan as part of Team GB's Paralympic team later this months, competing across a variety of sport.

GB have a stellar track record at the Paralympic Games, having won 147 medals in Rio.

It's a record they will hope to better this year as they try to top the medal table, having finished second behind China five years ago.