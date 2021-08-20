THE drinks industry is a wonderfully inventive one with new ideas and sometimes completely new styles coming out every year. However, as I rarely write about them, I thought I should change as well, so here's to the new styles of wines and whiskies that have caught my eye in recent years.

One of the most fun products is called Fresita and originated from Chile. Fresita is a sparkling chardonnay with a couple of inches of crushed strawberries in each bottle and the combination is just superb. Seriously, I'm a fine wine snob but this wonderfully weird creation is just so much fun on a hot day or when you have friends around. It's always a good conversation starter when you have to explain to guests that, unlike any other wine, you drink the sediment in this one.