As Scotland’s Covid-19 restrictions are lifted, the annual celebration of piping returns with a week of world-class performances both live and online.

What is it?

Piping Live! is the world’s biggest bagpiping festival, an event which any piper or piping fan will have marked in their calendar – probably in bright red Sharpie and triple-ringed. The festival is now in its 18th year and would normally welcome 30,000 fans and performers to Glasgow, though these being far from normal times it’s adopting a hybrid approach which will mix live events with online ones.

Where is it?

The National Piping Centre on Glasgow’s McPhater Street, founded to promote the study and playing of the bagpipes, will play host. Live audiences of around 1200 are expected at those events which can accommodate real people, and more than 10,000 virtual attendees from 20 countries around the world are expected to watch the programme of online events.

What’s on?

There’s a Lunchtime Recital Series which will give up-and-coming pipers the chance to demonstrate their skills; a Scottish Pipe Band Showcase, which will feature a combination of quartets and pipe and drum duos; sessions; piping competitions and Piobaireachd Of The Day recitals. In these, experienced pipers will perform and discuss the genre, described by The Piobaireachd Society as “the classical music of the Great Highland Bagpipe” and normally consisting of a stately theme, or ‘ground’, with complex variations.

What’s online?

The Karafolkie events look fun. A mash-up of a traditional folk session and a karaoke night, it’s hosted by guitarist and BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards nominee Jenn Butterworth. She’ll play with different pipers and instrumentalists while those watching at home can join in on their chosen instrument.

Who else is playing?

The festival runs until Sunday and among the headline acts are two young traditional music trios, Hecla and Project SMOK, who are joining forces for what promises to be a terrific and energetic closing night concert. Before then, on Folkie Friday, there’s a premiere of new pieces by Donald Shaw, Martin Green, Patsy Reid, Rachel Newton and Mike Vass, and you can also enjoy filmed performance featuring the National Youth Pipe Band of Scotland, who will be performing new music, and the Irish trio of Mick O'Brien, Emer Mayock and Aoiffe Ní Bhriain. They play uilleann pipes, flute and fiddle and will be dipping into the collection of 19th century folklorist James Goodman. And if you like your piping with an international flavour, check out the online performances by Estonian piper Torupilli Jussi.

What are they saying?

Finlay MacDonald, the festival’s artistic director, promises a week “jam-packed with a unique mix of unforgettable Scottish and international performances … as we mark the beginning of new freedoms for music lovers in Scotland.” He added: “For our international followers, it’s fantastic to see so many take up the opportunity to experience Glasgow’s Piping Live! from their corner of the world.”

Anything else?

The festival’s usual Street Café has moved inside for the duration of the 2021 event – just as well, perhaps, given the weather we’ve been having – and offers food and drink, though there is also an outdoor bar.