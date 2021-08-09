Fewer than 1,000 new coronavirus cases and no further deaths have been recorded in Scotland in the past 24 hours on the first day of most restrictions being lifted across the country.
According to the latest Scottish Government figures, 851 new cases of Covid have been recorded in the past 24 hours, 389 less than Sunday.
No further deaths have been reported of someone who tested positive for the virus over the past 28 days.
The total death toll according to the measure used by the Scottish Government therefore remains at 7,992.
Separate figures produced by National Records of Scotland (NRS) which record the number of deaths where Covid was mentioned on a death certificate, put the figure at 10,370 as of August 1.
NRS figures include deaths where “suspected” or “probable” Covid appears on the death certificate.
Of the 14,039 new tests for Covid carried out which reported results in the past 24 hours – 6.7% were positive, 0.7% more than those on Sunday.
A total of 42 people are currently being treated in intensive care with recently confirmed Covid, which is two more than yesterday, with 360 in hospital overall.
1,975 more first doses of the vaccine have been given bringing the total number to 4,026,827 while 3,342,056 people have now received a second dose.
Vaccination of Scots over the age of 16 began on Friday following advice from the JCVI.
