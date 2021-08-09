Josh Taylor is on collision course for a super fight with Terence Crawford as early as next April, according to Top Rank promoter Bob Arum.

Undisputed super lightweight champion Taylor is set to return to the ring in December in a mandatory defence against Jack Catterall at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow,

Former 140lbs king Crawford now holds the WBO belt at welterweight and is set to face Shawn Porter before the end of the year.

Taylor has never hidden his desire to step up a division to lock horns with the unbeaten American and Arum, who represents both fighters, wants to stage that fight in the UK during the first half of 2022.

Arum said: "Taylor is going to fight Jack Catterall, that was a deal made with the WBO. It is his mandatory.

“We hope the Crawford versus Porter fight would take place in November or early December.

“Therefore if Crawford and Taylor win it would naturally set up a fight, hopefully in the UK, for April, May or June.

"It would be a big fight.”

Despite Crawford having established himself as one of the best pound for pound fighters of all time, Taylor is more than confident of maintaining his own unbeaten run against the 33-year-old.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Taylor said: “There's always been a fight - Viktor Postol was a step too far, Regis Prograis was a step too far, Jose Ramirez was a step too far.

“They were all too good for me and I keep proving them wrong, and I'll prove them wrong again.

“I believe in my own ability. I believe I've fought better opposition than Crawford has, although Crawford is very, very good, he's elite level.

“But he hasn't fought the best opponents in his division. He's fought good fighters, good opposition, but I believe I fought at the better level. I fought better fighters on the way up.

“Ask any fighter if they can beat Terence Crawford. Yeah, especially me. I feel I can win it out the park, albeit a very tough fight.

“I have to be at my very best to win that fight. Yes, I do think that, but I do think I can win the fight.”