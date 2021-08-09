ANTI-VACCINE demonstrators attempted to storm the BBC’s London studios this afternoon.

Outside Studioworks White City, the BBC’s former headquarters, protesters shouted “shame on you, shame on you” while police stopped them from entering the building.

The anti-vaxx group are reportedly retaliating against the corporation over government plans to vaccinate under-18s. They had been rallying in a park before the group moved towards the studios, which are now primarily used by ITV for programmes like Peston and Good Morning Britain.

Videos posted online showed violent clashes as protesters pushed police forwards in attempts to get into the studios.

A spokesperson for the Met Police said: “We are aware of a group of demonstrators who, having set off from Shepherds Bush Green shortly after 13:00hrs, are now gathered outside commercial premises in Wood Lane, White City.

“There have been no arrests but officers are in attendance and will continue to monitor the situation.”

A spokesperson for the BBC said the corporation does not comment on security matters.