ANTI-VACCINE demonstrators attempted to storm the BBC’s London studios this afternoon.
Outside Studioworks White City, the BBC’s former headquarters, protesters shouted “shame on you, shame on you” while police stopped them from entering the building.
The anti-vaxx group are reportedly retaliating against the corporation over government plans to vaccinate under-18s. They had been rallying in a park before the group moved towards the studios, which are now primarily used by ITV for programmes like Peston and Good Morning Britain.
Videos posted online showed violent clashes as protesters pushed police forwards in attempts to get into the studios.
August 9, 2021
NOW - Protest outside BBC Television Centre in West Londonpic.twitter.com/cZsfKzIRXj— Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) August 9, 2021
A spokesperson for the Met Police said: “We are aware of a group of demonstrators who, having set off from Shepherds Bush Green shortly after 13:00hrs, are now gathered outside commercial premises in Wood Lane, White City.
“There have been no arrests but officers are in attendance and will continue to monitor the situation.”
A spokesperson for the BBC said the corporation does not comment on security matters.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.